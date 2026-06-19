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Headline Frame 4 - Original - Poster image

Headline Frame 4

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
News style
News & Journalism
Rectangle shape
Neutral
6exports
rating
Present headlines with clarity using a clean broadcast-style info panel. This motion title features a two-column layout with a media card on the left and headline plus body copy on the right. Smooth diagonal wipes and sliding panels assemble the frame over a transparent background, ideal for overlays. Designed in a minimal, editorial news style, it’s perfect for announcements, updates, and informative segments. Customize text, colors and fonts to match your channel or brand, and drop in your image to complete the story. A simple, professional way to elevate any news or journalism video.
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Mirs
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us