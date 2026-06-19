Headline Frame 4

Present headlines with clarity using a clean broadcast-style info panel. This motion title features a two-column layout with a media card on the left and headline plus body copy on the right. Smooth diagonal wipes and sliding panels assemble the frame over a transparent background, ideal for overlays. Designed in a minimal, editorial news style, it’s perfect for announcements, updates, and informative segments. Customize text, colors and fonts to match your channel or brand, and drop in your image to complete the story. A simple, professional way to elevate any news or journalism video.