Headline Frame 3

Give your videos a professional, news-style polish with this clean motion title and lower third. The transparent overlay features a two-column layout with space for a portrait, headline, role and short description. Angled panels and diagonal wipes build a crisp info frame that’s easy to read on any background. Ideal for broadcast packages, corporate videos, interviews, webinars and livestreams. Customize colors, fonts, media and text to match your brand and drop it over footage in seconds for on-air clarity and consistency.