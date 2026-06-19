Headline Frame 2

Create polished broadcasts with a professional news-style lower third. This transparent overlay features a bold headline ribbon, two-column layout for image and copy, and crisp, minimal design that keeps information clear on any footage. Slide-in animations and staggered builds add a refined broadcast feel without distraction. Easily customize text, fonts, colors, and the portrait or media panel to match your channel or brand. Ideal for news updates, interviews, reports, and live streams where clarity and authority matter.