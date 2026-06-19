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Headline Frame 2 - Original - Poster image

Headline Frame 2

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
News style
News & Journalism
Slide-in
Digital banner
6exports
rating
Create polished broadcasts with a professional news-style lower third. This transparent overlay features a bold headline ribbon, two-column layout for image and copy, and crisp, minimal design that keeps information clear on any footage. Slide-in animations and staggered builds add a refined broadcast feel without distraction. Easily customize text, fonts, colors, and the portrait or media panel to match your channel or brand. Ideal for news updates, interviews, reports, and live streams where clarity and authority matter.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us