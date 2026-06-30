Heroes Lineup
00:22 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
9exports
Build hype with a cinematic gaming intro that spotlights your roster in epic fashion. This 3D motion graphics template features bold title sequences, dramatic stage lighting, and a powerful logo reveal. Easily customize multiple headlines, font, and color accents to match your brand or team identity. Perfect for esports, streams, match openers, trailers, and teasers. Deliver a premium look with minimal setup and keep viewers locked in from the first frame. If you need a high-impact opener with heroic energy, this intro offers the perfect blend of style, clarity, and customization.
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