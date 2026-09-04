Unleash a hand‑drawn ink dragon to reveal your brand with impact. This logo animation blends sumi‑e brush strokes, blooming liquid diffusion, and smoky atmospheric motion over textured paper. A bold monochrome palette keeps things elegant and readable, while a final centered lockup showcases your logo and tagline with authority. Customize ink, background, and logo colors, choose your font and tagline, and add your own audio to set the tone. Perfect as an intro or outro for creative, luxury, gaming, or cultural content seeking a refined yet epic identity moment.