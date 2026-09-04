Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Ink Dragon Reveal - Original - Poster image

Inkborne

00:10 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Hand-drawn
Intro
Painterly
Dragon
12exports
rating
Unleash a hand‑drawn ink dragon to reveal your brand with impact. This logo animation blends sumi‑e brush strokes, blooming liquid diffusion, and smoky atmospheric motion over textured paper. A bold monochrome palette keeps things elegant and readable, while a final centered lockup showcases your logo and tagline with authority. Customize ink, background, and logo colors, choose your font and tagline, and add your own audio to set the tone. Perfect as an intro or outro for creative, luxury, gaming, or cultural content seeking a refined yet epic identity moment.
MissMotion profile image
MissMotion
Edit
Similar templates
Best of MissMotion
Canvas Bloom
By S_WorX
Edit
2K
00:12
Canvas Bloom Original theme video
Paint Brushes Intro
By Dima_MD
Edit
00:07
Paint Brushes Intro Original theme video
Smoke Logo Reveal
By depth_of_field
Edit
00:08
Smoke Logo Reveal Original theme video
Grunge Ink Drop Unveil
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:09
Grunge Ink Drop Unveil Original theme video
Ink Flow Showcase
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:11
Ink Flow Showcase Original theme video
Elegant Smoky Reveal
By Shoeeb
Edit
2K
00:09
Elegant Smoky Reveal Ori theme video
Flowering Particles Reveal
By oasisfx
Edit
00:13
Flowering Particles Reveal Original theme video
Scatter Paint Reveal
By CuteRabbit
Edit
2K
00:06
Scatter Paint Reveal Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us