Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Smoke Serpent - Original - Poster image

Smoke Serpent

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Smoke
Outro
Dragon
7exports
rating
Summon a mythic presence with an elegant ink-and-smoke logo reveal. A dragon materializes in painterly strokes, blooms into a circular haze, and clears to unveil your mark at center stage. The tactile paper backdrop, monochrome palette, and atmospheric motion create a refined, handcrafted vibe. Perfect for intros and outros across gaming, creative brands, and studios seeking a sophisticated ident. Customize colors and audio to match your identity, then render a memorable reveal that feels both artisanal and modern.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us