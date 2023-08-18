Stylish Advert 1

Promote your products with a stylish vertical story video built for e‑commerce. This minimal, elegant template features bold headlines, a centered product card, pricing fields, and a clear call‑to‑action. Diagonal sliding panels and geometric lines add polish while keeping the focus on your items. Customize text, colors, logo, website, and multiple media slots to craft a high‑impact social ad for Stories, Reels, Shorts, and more. Perfect for product launches, seasonal offers, and everyday catalog highlights.