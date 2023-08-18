Stylish Advert 1
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 1 image · 9 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
4.4Kexports
Promote your products with a stylish vertical story video built for e‑commerce. This minimal, elegant template features bold headlines, a centered product card, pricing fields, and a clear call‑to‑action. Diagonal sliding panels and geometric lines add polish while keeping the focus on your items. Customize text, colors, logo, website, and multiple media slots to craft a high‑impact social ad for Stories, Reels, Shorts, and more. Perfect for product launches, seasonal offers, and everyday catalog highlights.
Pack (8)
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