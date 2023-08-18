Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Stylish Advert 5 - Original - Poster image

Stylish Advert 5

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 1 image · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Promo
Minimal
E-commerce
Elegant
947exports
rating
Showcase your products with a sleek vertical story ad built for promos and sales. This minimalist, elegant design features bold headlines, supporting details, and a clear call-to-action. Drop in your logo, swap colors, and add up to three media highlights with smooth slice and slide transitions. Perfect for e‑commerce brands and product launches, it keeps focus on your visuals while maintaining a premium, modern feel. Fast to edit and ready to post, it’s a versatile choice for attention-grabbing campaigns.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us