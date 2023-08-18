Stylish Advert 4
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
1Kexports
Showcase your product in a polished vertical story ad. This minimalist, elegant promo pairs bold typography with refined, diagonal overlays and a clear call-to-action. Replace the media, add your logo, edit headlines and features, and match colors and fonts to your brand. Ideal for e‑commerce, launches, and social ads where premium presentation matters. Smooth animations and a focused layout keep attention on what you’re selling while guiding viewers to act.
Pack (8)
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