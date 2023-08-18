Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Stylish Advert 2 - Original - Poster image

Stylish Advert 2

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Promo
Minimal
Stripes
Elegant
1.7Kexports
rating
Promote your products with a refined vertical story ad designed for modern social placements. This minimal, elegant template highlights your hero media with bold headlines, supportive subcopy, and a clear call-to-action. Diagonal stripes and sliding panels add dynamic movement while keeping focus on your brand and visuals. Easily customize colors, fonts, text, media, and logo to match your identity. Ideal for launches, sales, and everyday e-commerce promotions where clarity and style matter.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us