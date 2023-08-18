Stylish Advert 7
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
1.2Kexports
Launch a polished vertical promo with a minimal, elegant look. This story-ready template blends bold headlines, diagonal accents, and a clean two-column layout to spotlight your products. Smooth slide-in motion keeps attention on key offers while a clear CTA drives clicks. Ideal for sales, e‑commerce and seasonal campaigns, it’s easy to customize with your media, logo and brand colors. Deliver a premium, conversion-focused ad that looks great on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube Shorts and more.
Pack (8)
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