Aquarelle Lyrics - Square
Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 24 fps · 1 song · 4 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts
7exports
Turn your song into an intimate watercolor lyric video. This square template blends hand‑drawn line art, textured paper, and soft paint washes with a reactive audio spectrum. Centered kinetic lyrics stay front and center, supported by artist/title credit and a clean progress timeline. Customize fonts, colors, lyric styling, and spectrum look to match any genre. Perfect for singles, teasers, and social posts, it delivers a cozy, handcrafted vibe that lets vocals shine.
Similar templates
Best of MotionBank21