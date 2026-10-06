Space Race Lyrics - Post

Turn your track into a striking neon lyric video. This portrait music visualizer frames bold, kinetic lyrics inside a circular spectrum with light trails, sparkles and a dark, futuristic glow. Beat‑reactive motion, zoom bursts and chromatic accents amplify every moment. Customize fonts, colors, spectrum style and an optional logo, then let the template auto‑sync to your audio. Perfect for music posts, teasers and full‑length lyric releases with consistent, on‑brand visuals that command attention.