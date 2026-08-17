Youtube intro for cooking channel
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The Hidden Case Lyrics - Vertical - Original - Poster image

The Hidden Case Lyrics - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Lyric video
Music
Noir
Illustrated character
3D room
11exports
rating
Transform your track into a cinematic vertical lyric visualizer. This template blends kinetic typography with an audio spectrum so every beat comes alive. A noir-inspired owl character in a richly lit library adds depth and atmosphere, enhanced by drifting particles and subtle smoke. Customize lyrics, artist line, colors, spectrum style, and motion feel to match any genre. Finish with your logo for a polished brand touch—ideal for TikTok, Reels, and Shorts. Perfect for single drops, teasers, and full lyric videos. Fast, flexible, and ready to publish.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us