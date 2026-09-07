80s visualizer
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Tape Echo Lyrics - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Tape Echo Lyrics - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Lyric video
Music visualization
Music
Retro
Cassette
14exports
rating
Bring your song to life with a retro cassette‑themed lyric visualizer made for vertical sharing. A centered tape anchors the scene while linear and bar spectrums react to your audio. Timed subtitles stay crisp and readable, with optional write‑on flair, subtle camera shake, exposure pulses and scale hits on the beat. Sunburst rays, musical‑note accents, and a built‑in timer and progress indicator complete the look. Customize fonts, colors, frequency ranges, and logo for a branded outro. Perfect for singles, teasers, and story‑length clips on today’s social platforms.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us