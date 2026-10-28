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Rain on Timber - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Rain on Timber - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Lo-fi
Rain
Music
Atmospheric
7exports
rating
Set the mood for your track with a vertical, lo‑fi rain visualizer. A misty forest, reflective lake and gentle rainfall frame your artist and song info while subtle audio‑reactive motion keeps the focus on the music. Customize titles, fonts and colors, fine‑tune responsiveness, and adjust ambience to match your vibe. Ideal for story formats, reels, and chill releases, this atmospheric template delivers a cozy, melancholic backdrop that enhances listening without distraction.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us