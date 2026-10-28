Rain on Timber - Vertical

Set the mood for your track with a vertical, lo‑fi rain visualizer. A misty forest, reflective lake and gentle rainfall frame your artist and song info while subtle audio‑reactive motion keeps the focus on the music. Customize titles, fonts and colors, fine‑tune responsiveness, and adjust ambience to match your vibe. Ideal for story formats, reels, and chill releases, this atmospheric template delivers a cozy, melancholic backdrop that enhances listening without distraction.