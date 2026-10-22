Coastal Pulse - Vertical

Bring your track to life with a moody, vertical music visualizer set on a windswept coast. A distant lighthouse glows through mist and soft flares while a clean, horizontal spectrum line reacts to your audio. Gentle camera drift, drifting fog and occasional rainbow accents create a cinematic, atmospheric vibe that complements ambient, lo-fi, podcast and cinematic music. Customize titles, colors and spectrum appearance to match your brand. Perfect for reels, shorts and social posts where you want refined visuals that enhance the sound without stealing the spotlight.