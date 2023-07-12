Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Awesome Trendy Stories 2 - Original - Poster image

Awesome Trendy Stories 2

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Story video
Promo
Memphis
Paper
Plastic wrap
65exports
rating
Design engaging vertical stories with a fresh pastel palette, playful Memphis accents, and kinetic typography. This story video template features a tactile paper backdrop with a subtle plastic-wrap sheen, diagonal stripes, and bold headline styles. Easily customize text, colors, and fonts to match your brand and mood. The centered layout keeps focus on your message while animated icons and highlights add energy. Ideal for quick promos, announcements, and lifestyle features across social platforms. Create modern, trendy stories that pop in seconds—no advanced skills required.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us