Awesome Trendy Stories 3

Make your story stand out with a bold, trendy vertical design. This template blends pastel textures, crinkled plastic overlays, and clean geometric panels with kinetic typography for instant impact. Add your photo or video, update the punchy headlines, and tweak the palette to fit your brand. Perfect for fast promos, announcements, and highlights, it features stacked and vertical text options, decorative icons, and crisp borders that frame your content. Designed for 9:16 stories, it’s quick to edit and ideal for social-first campaigns where attention matters most.