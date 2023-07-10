Awesome Trendy Stories 6

Create scroll-stopping stories with a fresh, modern look. This vertical promo combines bold headline typography, playful Memphis-style shapes and a soft pastel backdrop to spotlight your photo or video. Customize text, colors and media in seconds to promote a new post, event, product or portfolio. Clean flat design, a stylish frame, and subtle texture keep the focus on your content while maintaining a trendy social aesthetic. Ideal for Instagram, TikTok, Shorts and more—deliver a polished, on-brand story that looks great and gets viewers to engage.