Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Awesome Trendy Stories 6 - Original - Poster image

Awesome Trendy Stories 6

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 video · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Story video
Promo
Flat design
Slide-in
Memphis
41exports
rating
Create scroll-stopping stories with a fresh, modern look. This vertical promo combines bold headline typography, playful Memphis-style shapes and a soft pastel backdrop to spotlight your photo or video. Customize text, colors and media in seconds to promote a new post, event, product or portfolio. Clean flat design, a stylish frame, and subtle texture keep the focus on your content while maintaining a trendy social aesthetic. Ideal for Instagram, TikTok, Shorts and more—deliver a polished, on-brand story that looks great and gets viewers to engage.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us