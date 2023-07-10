Awesome Trendy Stories 5
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 video · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
290exports
Make your stories stand out with a playful, pastel aesthetic. This vertical template blends bold typography, Memphis-style shapes, crumpled paper texture, and a clean framed layout to spotlight your message and media. Quickly customize text, colors, and the central photo or video to fit any brand, event, or announcement. Smooth slide-ins, bouncy accents, and staggered reveals keep viewers engaged while a tidy border and banners guide the eye. Perfect for social promos, lifestyle highlights, fashion features, and more—optimized for story placements and made to convert attention into action.
Pack (6)
Themes (7)
Similar templates
Best of motiondrum