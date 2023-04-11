Bright Trendy Stories 1

Make your stories pop with a bold, urban look. This vertical template pairs crumpled-paper textures, tape strips, and marker scribbles with vibrant color for a fresh, trendy vibe. A central media card highlights your product or moment while kinetic headlines and playful decals keep attention. Easily swap the media, edit three text fields, adjust fonts, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. Ideal for quick promos, announcements, and lifestyle updates across Stories, Reels, and Shorts. Get a high-impact result in seconds with confident typography, energetic motion, and a stylish, modern finish.