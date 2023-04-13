Bright Trendy Stories 6

Create striking vertical story videos that pop. This energetic template blends bold typography with playful Memphis shapes, hand-drawn scribbles, and a tactile paper texture topped with a stylish plastic-wrap sheen. Add your media, edit the headlines, tweak colors and fonts, and you’re ready to promote products, launches, or everyday moments. Designed for mobile-first impact, it delivers fast, modern motion and clear hierarchy so your message stands out instantly. Perfect for social ads, reels, and stories, it turns quick updates into polished brand visuals in minutes.