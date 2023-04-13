Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Bright Trendy Stories 6 - Original - Poster image

Bright Trendy Stories 6

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 video · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Memphis
Bold
Promo
Hand-drawn
522exports
rating
Create striking vertical story videos that pop. This energetic template blends bold typography with playful Memphis shapes, hand-drawn scribbles, and a tactile paper texture topped with a stylish plastic-wrap sheen. Add your media, edit the headlines, tweak colors and fonts, and you’re ready to promote products, launches, or everyday moments. Designed for mobile-first impact, it delivers fast, modern motion and clear hierarchy so your message stands out instantly. Perfect for social ads, reels, and stories, it turns quick updates into polished brand visuals in minutes.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us