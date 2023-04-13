Bright Trendy Stories 2

Create eye-catching vertical stories with bold typography, hand-drawn doodles, and vibrant color blocking. This 9:16 promo-ready design centers your photo or video with a stylish panel and playful highlights. Smooth slide-ins and kinetic type keep the pacing lively while textured paper and glossy plastic overlays add tactile depth. Easily swap fonts, colors, media, and text to suit brand campaigns, product drops, events, or personal moments. Optimized for social stories and reels, it delivers quick impact and a polished finish in seconds.