Bright Trendy Stories 5

Turn heads with a bright vertical story that blends bold typography, hand-drawn scribbles, and a stylish plastic-wrap overlay. This energetic, urban-inspired promo layout centers your media in a framed panel and surrounds it with playful geometric accents. Easily customize text, colors, fonts, and the main media to match your brand or campaign. Ideal for quick promotions, announcements, and lifestyle highlights, this vibrant story template is designed to grab attention and keep viewers watching to the end.