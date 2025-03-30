en
Cosmic Distortion Reveal
Created by motiondrum
7 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Warp into the future with the Cosmic Distortion reveal. A cutting-edge template that combines the latest design tricks to highlight your media. Perfect for all your digital platforms, from TV to YouTube. Simply pop in your logo, tweak the text, and you're set with a dynamic introduction that promises eyeballs glued to the screen!
By Mr.Rabbit
The logo is revealed over a clean background and glitches into shape. The glitch effects form the logo in 3D and the glitch artifacts are visible in multiple extruded layers. Finally, the glitch stops and the logo reveals with a clean glossy reflection sweeping over it.
By Tikhiy
Flashback to the vibrant 80's with this fun, ready-to-publish Deep Retro Wave Reveal video template. Tailor your logo reveal with neon colors and bold text effects that shout retro flair. Whether it's a film intro, a product review, or a YouTube sensation, hit play on a customization-friendly opener that's all about nostalgia and spunk.
By mhakmal07
Awesome glitch logo intro.
By Harchenko
Logo - Digital Like is an modern, creatively animated template where your logo or text is revealed over a background of social media inspired icons.
By Romabox
A dramatic glitching logo intro with an impact that reveals the logo.
By Romabox
Glitchy animations, blurry elements, flashing lights and colors everywhere!
By d3luxxxe
The Power of Digital is a fast animation logo intro design with glitch elements and sci-fi feels to it. Each of the blinking boxes holds a piece of your logo which is decoded and accompanied by flashes, distortion, and rays of light. Try for free, create in minutes, love forever!
By 4Kadis
Watch in awe as the Wave Glitch Logo template introduces your brand with a neon glow and glitchy distortion. Perfect for YouTube, Facebook, or your next big presentation, this will showcase your logo and tagline with a stylish, tech-savvy edge. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, ensuring your story starts with a spark that can't be ignored.
