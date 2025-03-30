en
Cosmic Distortion Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Distortion
Grid
Glitch
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
Financial Services
Retail & E-commerce
More details
Cosmic Distortion Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
motiondrum profile image
Created by motiondrum
17exports
7 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Warp into the future with the Cosmic Distortion reveal. A cutting-edge template that combines the latest design tricks to highlight your media. Perfect for all your digital platforms, from TV to YouTube. Simply pop in your logo, tweak the text, and you're set with a dynamic introduction that promises eyeballs glued to the screen!
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of motiondrum
Glitch Extrusion Reveal Original theme video
Glitch Extrusion Reveal
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
11
The logo is revealed over a clean background and glitches into shape. The glitch effects form the logo in 3D and the glitch artifacts are visible in multiple extruded layers. Finally, the glitch stops and the logo reveals with a clean glossy reflection sweeping over it.
Deep Retro Wave Reveal Style 0 Original Logo Color theme video
Deep Retro Wave Reveal
Edit
By Tikhiy
8s
4
3
15
Flashback to the vibrant 80's with this fun, ready-to-publish Deep Retro Wave Reveal video template. Tailor your logo reveal with neon colors and bold text effects that shout retro flair. Whether it's a film intro, a product review, or a YouTube sensation, hit play on a customization-friendly opener that's all about nostalgia and spunk.
Extreme Glitch Original theme video
Extreme Glitch
Edit
By mhakmal07
10s
2
3
6
Awesome glitch logo intro.
Logo - Digital Like Black Friday theme video
Logo - Digital Like
Edit
By Harchenko
10s
6
4
11
Logo - Digital Like is an modern, creatively animated template where your logo or text is revealed over a background of social media inspired icons.
RGB Impact Original theme video
RGB Impact
Edit
By Romabox
6s
6
3
20
A dramatic glitching logo intro with an impact that reveals the logo.
Flashy Glitch Reveal Original theme video
Flashy Glitch Reveal
Edit
By Romabox
6s
5
2
19
Glitchy animations, blurry elements, flashing lights and colors everywhere!
Digital Original theme video
Digital
Edit
By d3luxxxe
7s
5
3
8
The Power of Digital is a fast animation logo intro design with glitch elements and sci-fi feels to it. Each of the blinking boxes holds a piece of your logo which is decoded and accompanied by flashes, distortion, and rays of light. Try for free, create in minutes, love forever!
Wave Glitch Logo Original theme video
Wave Glitch Logo
Edit
By 4Kadis
6s
2
3
8
Watch in awe as the Wave Glitch Logo template introduces your brand with a neon glow and glitchy distortion. Perfect for YouTube, Facebook, or your next big presentation, this will showcase your logo and tagline with a stylish, tech-savvy edge. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, ensuring your story starts with a spark that can't be ignored.
