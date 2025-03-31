en
English
en
Cosmic Distortion Reveal - Vertical

Templates
/
Intro
Portrait
6-15s
Distortion
Grid
Glitch
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
Financial Services
Retail & E-commerce
Cosmic Distortion Reveal - Vertical - Original
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
motiondrum profile image
Created by motiondrum
315 exports
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1 image
1 text
1 font
1 audio
Warp into the future with the Cosmic Distortion Reveal. A cutting-edge template that combines the latest design tricks to highlight your media. Perfect for all your digital platforms, from TV to YouTube. Simply pop in your logo, tweak the text, and you're set with a dynamic introduction that promises eyeballs glued to the screen!
Available formats
16:9
9:16
Wave Glitch - Vertical
Wave Glitch - Vertical
By 4Kadis
6s
2
3
8
Watch in awe as the Wave Glitch Logo template introduces your brand with a neon glow and glitchy distortion. Perfect for YouTube, Facebook, or your next big presentation, this will showcase your logo and tagline with a stylish, tech-savvy edge. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, ensuring your story starts with a spark that can't be ignored.
Glitch Extrusion Reveal - Vertical
Glitch Extrusion Reveal - Vertical
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
11
Step into the future with a logo reveal that transcends dimensions. The Glitch Extrusion Reveal elevates your brand identity through a compelling 3D glitch effect, showcasing your logo and tagline in a sleek, sophisticated sequence. Perfect for intros or social media flair with customizable colors to suit your brand's vibe.
Logo - Digital Like - Vertical
Logo - Digital Like - Vertical
By Harchenko
10s
6
4
14
Logo - Digital Like is an modern, creatively animated template where your logo or text is revealed over a background of social media inspired icons.
Extreme Glitch - Vertical
Extreme Glitch - Vertical
By mhakmal07
10s
2
3
10
Awesome glitch logo intro.
Ghost Signal Reveal - Vertical
Ghost Signal Reveal - Vertical
By MotionDesk
8s
9
3
9
Step into the digital age with our Ghost Signal Reveal template and watch your brand cut through digital static to shine brilliantly. The perfect fusion of nostalgia and innovation, this template is ideal for creating a powerful logo reveal that resonates with your audience. Customize it with your logo, colors, and tagline to make your mark in the digital world, ready to publish.
Stomp Typography Opener - Vertical
Stomp Typography Opener - Vertical
By AirwavesMedia
8s
21
17
8
Step into the future of visual storytelling with our dynamic Stomp Typography Opener template. Crafted with modern text animations and trendy transitions, you can showcase your products, portfolio, or fashion highlights in high-definition glory. Chromatic aberrations add a sophisticated edge to your visuals, while the easy customization of images, videos, and branding ensures your message shines with style on any display.
Digital Glitch Reveal - Vertical
Digital Glitch Reveal - Vertical
By AirwavesMedia
7s
2
3
6
Enter the digital age with style using our Digital Glitch Reveal template. Introduce your logo and brand with a sleek glitch effect, complete with chromatic aberrations and noise overlays. This template offers a cool and contemporary take on video intros or outros, ideal for tech-savvy brands. Easily customize the logo, tagline, and colors to enhance your brand's identity in every frame.
Glitch Distortion Reveal - Vertical
Glitch Distortion Reveal - Vertical
By Promak
7s
3
3
7
Prepare for an electrifying display with our Glitch Distortion Reveal template. Distort reality as your logo powers through dynamic glitches and transitions, perfect for intros or stand-alone promos. Customize fonts, colors, and your tagline to make this template the stunning opener for your next big reveal.
