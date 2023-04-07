Dynamic Funny Title 1

Add punchy, playful motion titles to any video with this bold Memphis-style overlay. The design features layered paper panels, doodle scribbles, and a checker motif, all set in bright, neon tones. It’s a transparent alpha title, perfect for YouTube, slideshows, presentations, promos, and event videos. Customize two text lines, choose your font, and fine‑tune multiple color controls for text, strokes, and elements. Snappy kinetic typography, slide‑ins, and pop‑ins deliver energetic impact while staying easy to edit and on-brand.