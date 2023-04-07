Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dynamic Funny Title 1 - Original - Poster image

Dynamic Funny Title 1

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Memphis
Digital banner
Bold
Kinetic typography
149exports
rating
Add punchy, playful motion titles to any video with this bold Memphis-style overlay. The design features layered paper panels, doodle scribbles, and a checker motif, all set in bright, neon tones. It’s a transparent alpha title, perfect for YouTube, slideshows, presentations, promos, and event videos. Customize two text lines, choose your font, and fine‑tune multiple color controls for text, strokes, and elements. Snappy kinetic typography, slide‑ins, and pop‑ins deliver energetic impact while staying easy to edit and on-brand.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us