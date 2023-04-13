Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dynamic Funny Title 8 - Original - Poster image

Dynamic Funny Title 8

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Memphis
Bold
Decorative shapes
Flat design
31exports
rating
Bring your videos to life with a playful, Memphis-inspired motion title. This transparent overlay features bold typography on textured panels, lively doodle accents, and kinetic letter animation for instant impact. It’s a versatile pick for intros, YouTube content, promos, slideshows, and presentations. Easily adjust colors and fonts to match your brand and drop the title over any footage for a fast, polished result. With its energetic, neon palette and tactile paper texture, this motion title delivers attention-grabbing style in seconds.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us