Dynamic Funny Title 6

Give your videos a punchy, hand-drawn title that pops. This energetic motion title stacks bold rectangular panels with playful Memphis-style doodles for a fresh, modern look. It’s a transparent overlay, perfect for intros, promos, slideshows, presentations, and YouTube content. Easily customize two text lines, fonts, colors, and accents to match your branding. Smooth slide and pop animations with bouncy easing keep the pace lively without overpowering your footage. If you need a vibrant, flexible motion title that grabs attention in seconds, this template delivers.