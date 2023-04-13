Dynamic Funny Title 7

Give your videos a punchy, characterful boost with a grungy kinetic title overlay. This transparent motion title stacks bold paper-like panels, sketchy scribbles, and decorative icons into an energetic, playful composition. Kinetic typography, slide-ins, and staggered motion create strong rhythm, perfect for YouTube, promos, slideshows, presentations, and event videos. Easily customize colors and fonts to match your brand and drop the overlay onto any footage. If you need a bold, hand-drawn title that stands out fast, this template nails it.