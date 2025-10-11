Menu
Spooky Story Reveal - Vertical
Created by motiondrum
7exports
15 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
15videos
1image
18texts
2fonts
1audio
Dive into the shadowy realm of celebration with our Spooky Story Reveal template. This eerie video stitches together haunting images and brisk text for an effortlessly chilling presentation. Customize with your media and logo to send shivers down your viewers' spines, whether it's for party invites or spooky promotions. It’s frightfully easy to produce and quick to render, making your content ghoulishly unforgettable in no time at all.
Similar templates
Best of motiondrum
By milinkovic
7s
7
3
11
Captivate your audience with the Old Cracked Wall template, and give your brand the impact it deserves. Witness your logo break through a barrier of history, symbolizing strength and durability. Perfect for film productions, historical showcases, or any brand wanting to communicate resilience. Customize with your logo, tagline, and choice of colors to create a ready-to-publish masterpiece.
By motionsparrow
8s
21
9
8
Spook up your content with our Haunted Doodle Halloween Intro! With animated doodles and quirky Halloween sketches, this template adds a festive and creepy atmosphere perfect for seasonal videos. Suitable for introductions or engaging posts on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram, you can easily customize this template with your logo, text, tagline, and brand colors to create an unforgettable Halloween experience.
By vivace_studio
11s
9
5
23
Bring your brand's artistic side to life with our Merge Sketch Reveal template. Watch a picturesque transformation as colored pencils outline dual logos that seamlessly come together into one impactful representation. Revolve around creativity, customize with your brand details, and unveil a masterpiece ready for the world.
By vivace_studio
11s
9
4
22
Watch your logo transform from a sketched concept into a vivid, three-dimensional masterpiece with our Partnership Sketch Reveal template. The mesmerizing motion of colored pencils breathes life into your brand’s identity, ideal for bringing creativity to any project. Customize fonts, colors, and add your tagline to elevate your reveal even further.
By hushahir
6s
1
5
14
Create spooky vibes for your social media with our Halloween Mystery Story template. Perfect for promotions, events, and Halloween campaigns, this pack features eerie pumpkins, floating ghosts, and grinning skulls set against bold typography. Customize the text, fonts, and colors in just a few clicks to make every Instagram Story or ad stand out with haunting style.
By hushahir
6s
1
5
15
By hushahir
6s
1
6
14
By hushahir
6s
1
5
14
