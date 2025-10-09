Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Spooky Story Reveal

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
6-15s
Landscape
Halloween
Scary
Holidays
Dark
Fast
Grungy
More details
Halloween Party - Original - Poster image
motiondrum profile image
Created by motiondrum
7exports
15 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
15videos
1image
18texts
2fonts
1audio
Dive into the shadowy realm of celebration with our Spooky Story Reveal template. This eerie video stitches together haunting images and brisk text for an effortlessly chilling presentation. Customize with your media and logo to send shivers down your viewers' spines, whether it's for party invites or spooky promotions. It’s frightfully easy to produce and quick to render, making your content ghoulishly unforgettable in no time at all.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of motiondrum
Partnership Dark Harvest Intro Original Theme theme video
Partnership Dark Harvest Intro
Edit
By milinkovic
9s
5
6
16
Embrace the chill of the season with the spine-tingling Partnership Dark Harvest Intro. In this darkly enchanting template, your logos emerge from an eerie autumn backdrop, ready for Halloween specials and more. Customize with your fonts, tagline, and colors to craft a haunting experience that grips your audience from the start. Perfect for intros or standalone content, it's the ultimate reveal for a thrilling brand impact.
Bright Ocean Reveal Original theme video
Bright Ocean Reveal
Edit
By oasisfx
13s
2
3
8
Set sail on a visual journey with our Bright Ocean Reveal template. Glide over serene ocean waves bathed in sunlight, as your logo emerges with a calm command of the seascape. Tailor the scene with your tagline, colors, and font, crafting a reveal that's unforgettably yours. Ideal for an intro, outro, or powerful brand showcase, this video is ready to make waves in your content library.
Partnership Nightmare Pumpkin Intro Original Theme theme video
Partnership Nightmare Pumpkin Intro
Edit
By milinkovic
11s
6
4
11
Step into the realm of the eerie with the Partnership Nightmare Pumpkin Intro. Perfect for engaging your audience during the spookiest season, this ready-to-publish reveal casts your brand in a chilling light. Imprint your logos and tagline amid the mysterious fog and let this festive animation be the spine-tingling opening to your Halloween-themed content or a ghoulishly delightful standalone.
Halloween Night Intro Original theme video
Halloween Night Intro
Edit
By motionsparrow
11s
2
3
6
Step into a world where your brand narrates a haunting tale with our Halloween Night Intro. Against a backdrop of eerie fog and fiery light effects, your logo comes to life in a graveyard teeming with glowing pumpkins. Perfect for Halloween themed content, this hair-raising template allows you to easily customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, creating a spooky masterpiece ready for the world to see.
Mystic Witch in Shadows Original theme video
Mystic Witch in Shadows
Edit
By MotionBank21
11s
7
3
14
Let your brand emerge from the shadows with our enigmatic reveal video, Mystic Witch in Shadows. Intended for any creative content that needs a touch of magic, whether promo videos, horror films, or YouTube channels. Fully customizable elements like logo, tagline, and color schemes allow for seamless integration into your project. Share your story within a cinematic moonlit forest and captivate your audience from the start.
Partnership Construction Intro Original Theme theme video
Partnership Construction Intro
Edit
By milinkovic
11s
7
4
15
Embark on a collaborative journey with our Partnership Construction Intro. Featuring dynamic animations that assemble your logo and partnership messages with precision, this professional template stands out in any corporate or construction context. Customize it with your unique tagline, colors, and fonts to create an impactful opener for socials, presentations, or promo videos.
Merge Construction Intro Original Reflection Theme theme video
Merge Construction Intro
Edit
By milinkovic
11s
7
5
15
Craft a visual foundation as solid as your partnerships with this Merge Construction Intro template. Dynamic animations assemble your logo and message on a virtual blueprint, showcasing your commitment to collaboration and construction expertise. Easily adaptable with custom fonts and colors, this video template is built for impact across corporate and promotional spheres.
Duotone Vibes Podcast Opener Original theme video
Duotone Vibes Podcast Opener
Edit
By motionsparrow
12s
21
11
10
Step into the colorful world of retro vibes with our Duotone Vibes Podcast Opener template. Energetic animations and chic duotone colors combine to introduce your content in style. Perfect for podcasts or interviews, you can easily customize it with your logo, images, and personal flair. Make the most of the full-screen design to showcase your brand’s unique story in a ready-to-publish format.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us