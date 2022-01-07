Colorful Glitch Logo - Vertical

Make a bold first impression with a fast, colorful glitch logo reveal. This high-energy digital design surrounds your mark with neon glow, scanlines, streaks and data fragments before resolving cleanly with space for a tagline. Customize background, glitch accents and logo styling, add an optional custom background, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it’s ideal for intros and outros across social, streaming, and video content. Modern, energetic, and easy to use—drop in your logo and export a striking tech-forward ident in minutes.