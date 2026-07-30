Impact Noir

Make an entrance with a high‑energy, black‑and‑white stomp opener. This template delivers bold typography, rhythmic slice and line wipes, and a stylish old‑film texture with letterbox framing. It’s perfect for fast promos, intros, and title sequences where clarity and impact matter. Drop in your clips, update the headlines, adjust overlays, and finish on a strong brand mark. The clean, minimal layout keeps attention on your message while the film look adds grit and character. Create striking results fast—ideal for brands, events, and creators who want maximum impact with a monochrome aesthetic.