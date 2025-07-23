Youtube intro for cooking channel
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3D Sketch School Intro - Square - Original - Poster image

3D Sketch School Intro - Square

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Logo animation
Back to School
Hand-drawn
Education
21exports
rating
Kick off your school videos with a playful, energetic intro. This template blends hand-drawn doodles and subtle 3D accents over a lined-paper backdrop, featuring big animated headlines, a circular burst media frame, and a bold logo reveal. It’s ideal for education content, back‑to‑school promos, and kids projects. Easily replace media, edit text, tweak colors, and you’re set. The lively motion, sketch style, and classroom iconography—books, clocks, rulers, paper planes, music notes—make your message fun and memorable.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us