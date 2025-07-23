3D Sketch School Intro - Square

Kick off your school videos with a playful, energetic intro. This template blends hand-drawn doodles and subtle 3D accents over a lined-paper backdrop, featuring big animated headlines, a circular burst media frame, and a bold logo reveal. It’s ideal for education content, back‑to‑school promos, and kids projects. Easily replace media, edit text, tweak colors, and you’re set. The lively motion, sketch style, and classroom iconography—books, clocks, rulers, paper planes, music notes—make your message fun and memorable.