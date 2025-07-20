Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
3D Sketch School Intro
Created by motionsparrow
9exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1video
1image
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Infuse your brand narrative with a burst of creativity using the 3D Sketch School Intro template! Introduce your content with hand-drawn animations and 3D pencil sketches tailored for educational materials or children's videos. Effortlessly incorporate your logo, images, videos, and customized text to create a ready-to-publish video that's playful, vibrant, and captivating.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
By motionsparrow
10s
21
9
11
Step into the spotlight with a burst of creativity using our playful Bold Outline Podcast Opener. Perfect for crafting a spirited introduction to your content, our hand-drawn animations provide an energetic touch that's bound to captivate. Tailor your video with custom images, videos, and text to fit your brand's narrative and make your debut with style and charisma!
By arkadixcore
9s
2
2
5
Step into the world of classic elegance with our Noir Reveal template, perfect for commanding attention on YouTube or Facebook. This noir-themed reveal is waiting for your logo to take center stage, enshrouded in mystery and style. Customize the colors to match your brand for a ready-to-publish video. Whether it's an intro, outro, or stand-alone piece, seize the spotlight with a sophisticated touch.
By Goldenmotion
12s
22
12
12
Tell your story with a pulse in our dynamic Impact Motion Stomp template. Perfect for promos or introductions, this rhythmic slideshow syncs bold transitions with punchy text to energize your images and videos. Customize colors, fonts, and branding to align with your vision, and let your message leave a lasting impact on viewers. Step up your presentation game with a high-energy visual journey that captivates from the first frame.
By hushahir
6s
2
2
6
Embark on a visual journey with Surreal Nature Reveal, where your brand takes center stage in a mystical, cinematic landscape. Perfect for eco brands and creative studios, this logo reveal template paints a dream-like tableau that captivates and enchants. Customize with your logo and brand colors to create a piece that's ready to publish, drawing viewers into your unique artistic identity.
By starlight_motion
8s
1
4
6
Elevate your video's opening with our Artistic Scribble Title template, merging bold typography with hand-drawn scribbles. Perfect for intros, this design-driven template allows you to customize text, fonts, and colors, ensuring a unique and engaging start to your content. Create a lively, artistic vibe, effortlessly setting up the story or message with a professional, stylish touch.
By starlight_motion
7s
1
4
6
Elevate your video's opening with our Artistic Scribble Title template, merging bold typography with hand-drawn scribbles. Perfect for intros, this design-driven template allows you to customize text, fonts, and colors, ensuring a unique and engaging start to your content. Create a lively, artistic vibe, effortlessly setting up the story or message with a professional, stylish touch.
By starlight_motion
7s
1
4
7
Elevate your video's opening with our Artistic Scribble Title template, merging bold typography with hand-drawn scribbles. Perfect for intros, this design-driven template allows you to customize text, fonts, and colors, ensuring a unique and engaging start to your content. Create a lively, artistic vibe, effortlessly setting up the story or message with a professional, stylish touch.
By starlight_motion
7s
1
4
6
Elevate your video's opening with our Artistic Scribble Title template, merging bold typography with hand-drawn scribbles. Perfect for intros, this design-driven template allows you to customize text, fonts, and colors, ensuring a unique and engaging start to your content. Create a lively, artistic vibe, effortlessly setting up the story or message with a professional, stylish touch.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help