School Logo Reveal

Bring your brand to class with a playful school-themed logo reveal. This minimalist, flat-design animation surrounds your logo with friendly educational icons like books, pencils and rulers for a cheerful, kid-friendly vibe. Ideal for intros and outros on kids channels, classroom videos, presentations and promos. Smooth pop-in and slide-in motion keeps energy high while maintaining a clean, centered layout that spotlights your logo. Easily customize colors and audio to match your brand and export a crisp, professional logo animation in minutes.