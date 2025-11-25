Try for free
Bold Colorful Face Intro

Templates
/
Outro
6-15s
Landscape
Spin
Draw
Modern
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
Logo Animation
Full HD
Music
More details
Bold & Colorful Face Intro - Original - Poster image
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
29exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
4videos
1image
3texts
1font
1audio
Capture your audience from the very first frame with the Bold Colorful Face Intro template. Featuring dynamic facial animations and modern typography, this video is perfect for creative portfolios and branding projects on YouTube and Facebook. Easily customize the colors, text, and branding elements to match your vision. Creating a memorable, high-definition introduction has never been easier.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Spherix Original theme video
Spherix
Edit
By bbpixel
12s
5
3
10
Spherix Logo Reveal is a clean, modern and abstract looking animation featuring smooth rotating shapes that combine to create a silky look and elegantly reveal your logo.
Quick Logo Original theme video
Quick Logo
Edit
By CuteRabbit
7s
7
3
7
Quick abstract shapes logo intro, for your next project!
Playful Brand Intro Lavender Dreams theme video
Playful Brand Intro
Edit
By motionsparrow
10s
28
11
10
Dive into the world of artistic logo reveals with our Playful Brand Intro template. Each stroke ushers in a new layer of your brand's story, complemented by a playful ball animation that artfully exposes your logo. Adjust the image, text, fonts, and colors with ease, crafting an evocative and engaging visual message designed to be shared and celebrated across digital platforms.
Creative Doodle Team Intro Original theme video
Creative Doodle Team Intro
Edit
By motionsparrow
7s
21
7
7
Capture the spirit of creativity and fun with this Creative Doodle Team Intro template. Vibrant colors and bold outlines guide your audience through a unique journey, from a search bar to photo placeholders and finally a striking logo reveal. Tailor the text, images, fonts, and colors to introduce your social media experts, bloggers, or any creative collective with an unforgettable flair.
Elegant 3D Reveal Original theme video
Elegant 3D Reveal
Edit
By v.createvfx
8s
2
3
4
Introduce your brand with elegance and flair using our ready-to-publish Elegant 3D Reveal. The rotation animation and gloss effects will emphasize your logo and tagline in a dance of light and color. With easy customization, it's perfect for creating an exquisite opening or closing on any screen.
Gradient Opener Original theme video
Gradient Opener
Edit
By babayaga
8s
2
3
12
An omniusable video intro template that can fit any kind of YouTube channel, any twitch stream, or other content, professional or otherwise. Create a professional intro video in seconds by replacing the logo and adapting the colors to fit your brand and style.
3D Chinese New Year Reveal Originall theme video
3D Chinese New Year Reveal
Edit
By onbothsides
6s
8
4
22
Kick-off the lunar festivities with a bespoke Chinese New Year reveal in our 3D Chinese New Year Reveal. Each zodiac sign crafts a unique backdrop for your logo, embodying the cheer of the season. Tailor this template with your brand's hues, typography, and message for unforgettable Chinese New Year content that truly stands out.
Dynamic Shape Reveal Original theme video
Dynamic Shape Reveal
Edit
By MotionPro
6s
5
3
8
Dynamic Shape Reveal is the appearance of a logo with a clean corporate design and dynamic original animation. Unique animation and modern design will help you advertise your company in the most effective way. The template can be used for corporate videos, YouTube intros, and more.
