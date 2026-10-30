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Bubblegum & Doodles - Original - Poster image

Bubblegum & Doodles

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 3 videos · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Flat design
Logo animation
Title sequence
Star shape
7exports
rating
Deliver a high‑impact opener with bold headlines, playful shapes and a confident logo finish. This pop‑styled template blends flat design, pastel duotones, star and circle reveals, a cinematic film‑strip accent, and light bubbles for extra flair. Motion is fast, snappy and energetic—perfect for channel openers, brand stingers, quick promos and intros. Easily customize text, swap images or clips, fine‑tune colors and drop in your logo to match any brand. If you need a fresh, modern start that grabs attention in seconds, this template does the job beautifully.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us