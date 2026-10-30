Bubblegum & Doodles

Deliver a high‑impact opener with bold headlines, playful shapes and a confident logo finish. This pop‑styled template blends flat design, pastel duotones, star and circle reveals, a cinematic film‑strip accent, and light bubbles for extra flair. Motion is fast, snappy and energetic—perfect for channel openers, brand stingers, quick promos and intros. Easily customize text, swap images or clips, fine‑tune colors and drop in your logo to match any brand. If you need a fresh, modern start that grabs attention in seconds, this template does the job beautifully.