Creative Colors Pop Intro

Templates
/
Video Ads
6-15s
Landscape
Circle
Abstract
Outline
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
Logo Animation
More details
Creative Colors Pop Intro - Original - Poster image
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
9exports
14 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
4videos
1image
3texts
1font
1audio
Step into a world of vivid imagination with our Creative Colors Pop Intro template! It's a playground of dynamic transitions and bold typography, paired with a splash of colors that pop. Tailor-made for brands aiming to be memorable, this opener is perfect for social media promos, events, and content that appeals to the young, or the young at heart. Just add your media, customize text, and showcase your logo in a video that's all about vibrancy and flair.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Book Intro Colors 1 theme video
Book Intro
Edit
By alex.tantsura
13s
5
11
6
Step into a world where storytelling meets brand identity with our Book Intro template. Your logo and tagline come alive on the pages of a classic leather-bound book, gracefully revealed in vintage style. Customize fonts, colors, and more to complement your brand persona. Perfect for an intro, an outro, or as a unique promotional piece for any platform that favors videos.
Partnership Glitch Symbol Reveal Original theme video
Partnership Glitch Symbol Reveal
Edit
By Moysher
6s
9
5
20
Step into the future of branding with our mesmerizing Partnership Glitch Symbol Reveal template. Watch your text morph over glitch elements before transitioning seamlessly to your logos. Perfectly optimized for high-definition screens, this video is ideal as a captivating intro or a bold standalone statement for your digital canvas. Customize with your text, logo, and brand colors to leave a digital imprint that won’t be forgotten.
Slow Motion Fire Reveal Original theme video
Slow Motion Fire Reveal
Edit
By alex.tantsura
8s
5
2
8
Capture the essence of impact with our Slow Motion Fire Reveal template, featuring a high octane, cinematic logo reveal. The expanding shockwave animation will grab your audience's attention in an instant, making it ideal for YouTube intros or impactful social media posts. Customize with your logo and brand colors for a dynamic video that's ready to rock the digital world right off the bat.
Digital Glitch Reveal Colors 4 theme video
Digital Glitch Reveal
Edit
By alex.tantsura
6s
5
2
5
Step into the digital future with our Digital Glitch Reveal template. Watch as your logo gets accentuated by a high-tech glitch effect, creating an unforgettable reveal that screams modernity and cutting-edge style. Customize with your logo and brand colors to launch videos that capture the essence of innovation. Perfect for grabbing attention on any platform, this is how you make an entry that's impossible to ignore.
Dynamic Line Reveal Original theme video
Dynamic Line Reveal
Edit
By alex.tantsura
11s
5
2
4
Captivate your audience with a powerful display of your brand as it comes to life through dynamically animated lines. Our Dynamic Line Reveal template is a stunning way to reveal your logo, honed for any display. Customize colors to match your branding, and present a video with deep energy that's ready to hit all the popular platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Action Reveal Colors 2 theme video
Action Reveal
Edit
By alex.tantsura
8s
5
2
4
Introducing a dynamic twist to your brand's reveal, our Action Reveal captivates with animated lines sketching out your logo to perfection. Whether it's for YouTube intros or Facebook campaign kick-offs, customize with your logo and preferred colors to weave an engaging narrative around your brand. Craft a stunning full-screen experience that leaves a mark on any display.
Retro Computer Reveal Original theme video
Retro Computer Reveal
Edit
By alex.tantsura
10s
5
3
5
Step into the past with our Retro Computer Reveal video, as an old PC flickers on to spotlight your logo. The 3D-retro room adds a touch of vintage charm, engaging audiences with a warm, familiar glow. Ideal for intros or social media that wish to stand out, this template allows for full customization of your logo, colors, text, and fonts. Dive into a timeless narrative while seamlessly introducing your brand.
Vintage Pulse Slide 5 Original theme video
Vintage Pulse Slide 5
Edit
By bvp_pix
9s
1
5
8
Take a trip down memory lane with our dynamic Vintage Pulse Slide template. With its pulsing animations, grungy worn edges, and authentic analog texture, this video is your go-to for vintage vibes. Customize it with your own text, fonts, colors, images, and videos to tell your story your way. Ideal for gripping presentations or impactful social media campaigns, your story awaits!
