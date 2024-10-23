en
Anti-Design Intro

Templates
/
Video Ads
6-15s
Landscape
Frame
80s
Retro
Digital
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
More details
Anti-Design Intro - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
34exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
2videos
1image
4texts
1font
1audio
Dive into the third dimension with our customizable template that puts your brand center stage! Take advantage of the text and media placeholders to reveal your logo and showcase your standout moments. Perfect for all your displays, this Postmodern Anti-Design Intro template is your ticket to high-definition storytelling.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Retro Interface Opener Original theme video
Retro Interface Opener
Edit
By motionsparrow
13s
21
13
13
Step into a realm of vintage charm with our Retro Interface Opener template. Perfect for crafting captivating stories, this horizontal slideshow showcases your best photos and videos against a backdrop of retro UI elements. With placeholders for text, media, and your logo, create a polished presentation or marketing campaign with a touch of nostalgia. Customize with ease to let your content shine.
Glitch 8-Bit Opener Org theme video
Glitch 8-Bit Opener
Edit
By kalinichev
13s
21
8
19
Step into a digital realm of nostalgia with our Glitch 8-Bit Opener, elevating your content with a blend of retro style and glitchy transitions. This horizontal format title template is ready to adapt to your brand's vibe with customizable logos, text, and colors. Make your mark and captivate viewers right from the start.
Stomp Funky Original theme video
Stomp Funky
Edit
By CuteRabbit
10s
27
11
10
A Fancy Template To Promote Your Valuable Product Or Event Attractively.
Sport Promo 2 Original theme video
Sport Promo 2
Edit
By any_motion
12s
24
10
6
This template includes 4 media holder, 4 text holders and 1 logo holder. Impress your audience with this actively animated template.
Sport Promo 1 Original theme video
Sport Promo 1
Edit
By any_motion
14s
26
12
9
This template includes 4 media holder, 4 text holders and 1 logo holder. Impress your audience with this actively animated template.
Glitchy Streamer Reveal Original theme video
Glitchy Streamer Reveal
Edit
By tinomotion
12s
23
15
15
Glitchy Streamer Reveal is a logo animation template with glowing, glitchy cyberpunk neon vibe. With a dozen videos glitching in and out it's the perfect way to establish strong branding while showcasing your content. Easy to use with lots of controls settings and 12 video placeholders, 1 text placeholder and 1 logo placeholder. A 12 seconds opener for your TV show, commercials, presentations, slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Amaze your audience with this template.
Neon Stomp Original theme video
Neon Stomp
Edit
By mocarg
9s
6
8
11
Present your message with this stylish Neon 80s animated title sequence! Change color gradients, flicker speed, turn smoke, particles, reflections off and more! Make the scene exactly as you want it, to fully fit your branding and reflect your style. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Improved VHS Original theme video
Improved VHS
Edit
By koma
7s
5
3
8
Is your audience a fan of everything Retrowave and Synth? We have a video intro template that will delight them! Carefully constructed to emulate the style and feel of VHS-era videos, this is an opener for all of us with idiosyncratic taste. Customize your tapes with several colors and neon effects and make the video uniquely yours!
