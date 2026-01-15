Try for free
Creative Colors Pop Intro - Square

Templates
/
Video Ads
Square
6-15s
Circle
Abstract
Outline
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
Logo Animation
More details
Creative Colors Pop Intro - Square - Original - Poster image
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
10exports
14 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
24fps
4videos
1image
3texts
1font
1audio
Step into a world of vivid imagination with our Creative Colors Pop Intro template! It's a playground of dynamic transitions and bold typography, paired with a splash of colors that pop. Tailor-made for brands aiming to be memorable, this opener is perfect for social media promos, events, and content that appeals to the young, or the young at heart. Just add your media, customize text, and showcase your logo in a video that's all about vibrancy and flair.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Brand Pulse Intro - Square Original theme video
Brand Pulse Intro - Square
Edit
By KloneDike
7s
2
4
15
Set the stage for your content with our dynamic Brand Pulse Intro template. This high-energy creation pulses with bold transitions and rhythmic editing, perfect for promos or presentations. Customize with your logo, tagline and more to match your brand's heartbeat. Make every opening a showstopper and captivate audiences with a cinematic flair that's ready to publish. Get ready, your brand is about to make waves!
Infinity Portal Unveil - Square Original Theme theme video
Infinity Portal Unveil - Square
Edit
By milinkovic
9s
5
3
11
Step into the future of branding with Infinity Portal Unveil, a template that transcends ordinary reveals. Dive into a portal of endless motion and light, where your logo is the hero emerging with energy and sophistication. With customizable colors, logo, and tagline, you'll craft an intro that's as boundless as your brand vision. Perfect for striking presentations and digital unveilings that demand attention.
Retro Grid Reveal - Square Original theme video
Retro Grid Reveal - Square
Edit
By S_WorX
8s
5
4
6
Take your viewers on a journey back in time with our Retro Grid Reveal template. Perfect for YouTube channels or tech review intros, this template provides that nostalgic charm with a modern twist. Customize your logo, text, fonts, and colors to create a captivating intro that harks back to the golden age. This video makes it easy to leave a memorable impression on any display.
Friends & Family Tree Collage - Square Original theme video
Friends & Family Tree Collage - Square
Edit
By motionsparrow
12s
21
10
8
Create an endearing display of shared experiences with the Friends & Family Tree Collage template. Designed for fond reminiscing, this scrapbook-like video template welcomes your personal photos into a lovingly crafted family tree, complete with all the warmth of hand-drawn doodles and paper textures. It's perfect for showcasing life's special milestones on any social platform.
Cinematic Glass Reveal - Square Original theme video
Cinematic Glass Reveal - Square
Edit
By thundermotion2021
8s
2
3
9
Step into the sleek world of premium branding with our Cinematic Glass Reveal template. The dark glass 3D logo intro is a journey from the precise edges to the full reveal, capturing bright flashes of light, creating suspense and allure. Customizable fonts and colors mean your tagline accompanies your logo in glorious detail. Design a high-tech brand experience that's ready for any display and leaves a lasting, polished impression.
Polished Chrome Signature - Square Original theme video
Polished Chrome Signature - Square
Edit
By tinomotion
10s
5
2
7
Create a festive spirit with our elegant Polished Chrome Signature, where magic and merriment meet. A shiny, gold-toned logo emerges with glimmering particles swirling around, capturing the warm essence of the holiday season. Fully customizable, from the logo to the colors, this video enchants your audience with a premium, joyous intro that's ready to publish.
Merge Majestic Rays Reveal - Square Original theme video
Merge Majestic Rays Reveal - Square
Edit
By PixBolt
8s
5
5
13
Step into the realm of sleek aesthetics with the Merge Majestic Rays Reveal template designed to elevate your brand. Your logo, etched in chrome, sails across a dreamscape of colors, flanked by mesmerizing rays. The depth of field brings every detail to life, ensuring your tagline resonates deeply with your audience. Ideal for intros or stand-alone visuals, this reveal is a brushed stroke of sophistication.
Merge Holiday Magic Explosion - Square Original theme video
Merge Holiday Magic Explosion - Square
Edit
By milinkovic
8s
3
5
21
Create a festive wow moment with our Merge Holiday Magic Explosion. This joyful template reveals your logo or message through a burst of sparkling lights, glittering particles, and holiday-themed effects that fill the screen with warmth and cheer. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to match your seasonal style. Perfect for Christmas promotions, holiday greetings, or social media content that needs a magical, celebratory introduction.
