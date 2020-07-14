Color Logo Reveal

Bring your brand to life with a playful, vibrant logo reveal. Swirling dots and clean flat design draw focus to your mark, while a centered layout and smooth, energetic motion deliver instant impact. Customize the full color palette to match your identity and add a short tagline for extra clarity. Ideal for intros and outros across social videos, presentations, promos, and more, this geometric, minimal design makes your logo pop in seconds—no heavy lifting required.