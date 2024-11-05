en
Christmas Party Opener
Step into a world of festive wonder with our Christmas Party Opener template. Colorful gradients and artistic shapes like bells and Christmas trees highlight your memories or campaigns. Easily add your media, logo, tagline, and customize fonts and colors to craft a story that's as unique as the holiday season.
By iamkoltunov
Tell a story that warms the heart with our beautiful Magical Christmas Slideshow template. Smooth animations blend with your cherished photos and videos, enhanced by romantic, atmospheric visuals perfect for family gatherings and holiday moments. Customize text, fonts, images, and more to look back on the year with elegance and warmth. Your memories deserve to be showcased in a way that feels just like home.
By Besed
Photo Logo Opener is dynamic and clean template that contains 5 images, 4 textes and 1 logo.
By mocarg
Thank everyone involved for the great year you've had with a holiday slideshow greeting card.
By onbothsides
Step into a chilling narrative with our 'Halloween Into the Woods' template. This eerie slideshow melds your visuals with a haunted forest backdrop, VFX fog, and creepy crawlies. Perfect for crafting a shivering introduction to your Halloween event, spook-tacular specials, or any hair-raising promotions. Complete with a smart custom controller, you can personalize every frightening detail from fonts to colors. Create a tale that will haunt your audience long after they've watched.
By vivace_studio
Merry Christmas is a fun-filled and festively animated template with serveral gorgeous looking christmas scenes.
By monkey
Christmas Logo Reveal is a magical After Effects template with 10 clean and creatively animated full-screen title animations and 1 cool looking logo reveal. It’s so easy to use, simply edit the text, adjust the colors, drag and drop in your new media and hit render. A wonderful introduction to your Christmas and New Year party invitations, presentations, slideshows, promotions and events videos. Impress your audience with this gorgeously designed and majestically animated AE template.
By S_WorX
Celebrate the season with our Christmas Tree Branches reveal. This video template offers a panoramic canvas for your holiday branding. Customize with your logo, festive colors, and a heartwarming tagline to extend your greetings. Whether it's for an intro, a presentation, or a social media splash, this high-definition creation is bound to spread joy and holiday spirit.
By Goldenmotion
New summer opener is a fresh and creative template for After Effects. Fast and abstract text animations with clean and quick transitions.
