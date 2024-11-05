en
Christmas Party Opener

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
15-30s
Landscape
Tree
Christmas
Paint
Holidays
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
More details
Christmas Party Opener - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:28
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
22exports
28 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
5videos
1image
8texts
5fonts
1audio
Step into a world of festive wonder with our Christmas Party Opener template. Colorful gradients and artistic shapes like bells and Christmas trees highlight your memories or campaigns. Easily add your media, logo, tagline, and customize fonts and colors to craft a story that's as unique as the holiday season.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Magical Christmas Slideshow Original theme video
Magical Christmas Slideshow
Edit
By iamkoltunov
30s
21
7
7
Tell a story that warms the heart with our beautiful Magical Christmas Slideshow template. Smooth animations blend with your cherished photos and videos, enhanced by romantic, atmospheric visuals perfect for family gatherings and holiday moments. Customize text, fonts, images, and more to look back on the year with elegance and warmth. Your memories deserve to be showcased in a way that feels just like home.
Photo Logo Opener Original theme video
Photo Logo Opener
Edit
By Besed
16s
21
11
9
Photo Logo Opener is dynamic and clean template that contains 5 images, 4 textes and 1 logo.
Cozy Christmas Original theme video
Cozy Christmas
Edit
By mocarg
24s
21
13
3
Thank everyone involved for the great year you've had with a holiday slideshow greeting card.
Halloween Into the Woods Original theme video
Halloween Into the Woods
Edit
By onbothsides
21s
24
21
16
Step into a chilling narrative with our 'Halloween Into the Woods' template. This eerie slideshow melds your visuals with a haunted forest backdrop, VFX fog, and creepy crawlies. Perfect for crafting a shivering introduction to your Halloween event, spook-tacular specials, or any hair-raising promotions. Complete with a smart custom controller, you can personalize every frightening detail from fonts to colors. Create a tale that will haunt your audience long after they've watched.
Merry Christmas Original theme video
Merry Christmas
Edit
By vivace_studio
18s
2
6
40
Merry Christmas is a fun-filled and festively animated template with serveral gorgeous looking christmas scenes.
Christmas Logo Reveal Original theme video
Christmas Logo Reveal
Edit
By monkey
20s
3
8
31
Christmas Logo Reveal is a magical After Effects template with 10 clean and creatively animated full-screen title animations and 1 cool looking logo reveal. It’s so easy to use, simply edit the text, adjust the colors, drag and drop in your new media and hit render. A wonderful introduction to your Christmas and New Year party invitations, presentations, slideshows, promotions and events videos. Impress your audience with this gorgeously designed and majestically animated AE template.
Christmas Tree Branches Original theme video
Christmas Tree Branches
Edit
By S_WorX
18s
4
7
17
Celebrate the season with our Christmas Tree Branches reveal. This video template offers a panoramic canvas for your holiday branding. Customize with your logo, festive colors, and a heartwarming tagline to extend your greetings. Whether it's for an intro, a presentation, or a social media splash, this high-definition creation is bound to spread joy and holiday spirit.
New summer opener Original theme video
New summer opener
Edit
By Goldenmotion
30s
9
22
17
New summer opener is a fresh and creative template for After Effects. Fast and abstract text animations with clean and quick transitions.
