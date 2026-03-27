Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Cursor Charm - Original - Poster image

Cursor Charm

00:14 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 11 videos · 1 image · 7 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Logo animation
Title sequence
Minimal
Click interaction
9exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a lively, clickable opener. This template blends bold typography, playful emoji and heart icons, and circular avatar frames to spotlight your content. A large pixel cursor drives interactive moments—highlighting text, triggering reactions, and guiding attention—before culminating in a clean logo reveal. Designed with a minimal, flat aesthetic and editorial type pairing, it’s perfect for intros, bumpers, and title sequences. Easily swap media, edit text, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Create an energetic, modern intro that feels dynamic and on-trend without sacrificing clarity.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us