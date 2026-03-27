Cursor Charm

Bring your brand to life with a lively, clickable opener. This template blends bold typography, playful emoji and heart icons, and circular avatar frames to spotlight your content. A large pixel cursor drives interactive moments—highlighting text, triggering reactions, and guiding attention—before culminating in a clean logo reveal. Designed with a minimal, flat aesthetic and editorial type pairing, it’s perfect for intros, bumpers, and title sequences. Easily swap media, edit text, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Create an energetic, modern intro that feels dynamic and on-trend without sacrificing clarity.