Friends & Family Tree Collage - Square

Templates
/
Outro
Square
6-15s
Tree
Frame
Draw
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Friends & Family Tree Collage - Square - Original - Poster image
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
31exports
12 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
7videos
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Create an endearing display of shared experiences with the Friends & Family Tree Collage template. Designed for fond reminiscing, this scrapbook-like video template welcomes your personal photos into a lovingly crafted family tree, complete with all the warmth of hand-drawn doodles and paper textures. It's perfect for showcasing life's special milestones on any social platform.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Flowers Intro Reveal - Square Original theme video
Flowers Intro Reveal - Square
Edit
By MotionDesk
10s
10
3
9
Present your logo wrapped in the timeless elegance of nature's own design. In a graceful display, flowers and blooms unfurl to showcase your brand in our Flowers Intro Reveal. Tailor every detail, from tagline to text styling, and watch a botanical masterpiece unveil itself in this exquisite, ready-to-publish video, perfect for any platform.
Christmas Tree Intro - Square Snow Blue theme video
Christmas Tree Intro - Square
Edit
By motionsparrow
12s
24
14
7
Create a holiday spectacle with our festive Christmas Tree Intro template, turning treasured photos into a beautiful Christmas tree animation. Perfect for festive intros and joyful greetings, this template lets you embed your brand's identity with custom colors, logo, and tagline. Engage your audience with an enchanting experience that embodies the spirit of the season.
Christmas Collage - Square Original theme video
Christmas Collage - Square
Edit
By onbothsides
10s
5
3
10
Step into a winter wonderland with our Christmas Collage template that brings the holiday spirit to your brand. Featuring magical collage designs such as a star, gift box, and Christmas bauble, this template allows you to unveil your logo with a festive touch. Customize the fonts and colors to match your brand's warmth and spread cheer with a video ready to captivate your audience on any display.
Haunted Doodle Halloween Intro - Square Original theme video
Haunted Doodle Halloween Intro - Square
Edit
By motionsparrow
8s
21
9
8
Spook up your content with our Haunted Doodle Halloween Intro! With animated doodles and quirky Halloween sketches, this template adds a festive and creepy atmosphere perfect for seasonal videos. Suitable for introductions or engaging posts on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram, you can easily customize this template with your logo, text, tagline, and brand colors to create an unforgettable Halloween experience.
Brand Identity Reveal - Square Original theme video
Brand Identity Reveal - Square
Edit
By Promak
10s
21
31
22
Present your story with sophistication using our Brand Identity Reveal template, where elegance meets modern design. Share your journey with a blend of images and videos, while your logo and tagline create the starting point of an unforgettable narrative. Optimized for any display, this slideshow template brings your content to life, creating professional and impactful presentations suitable for any platform.
Gritty Collage Intro - Square Original theme video
Gritty Collage Intro - Square
Edit
By motionsparrow
8s
21
13
9
Unveil your brand's essence with an artful twist in our Gritty Collage Intro template. Embrace the aesthetic of hand-drawn elements layered with gritty textures and photo transitions. Customize fonts, add your images or video, and let your logo take center stage as you roll out a captivating intro for YouTube or your social channels.
Christmas Magic Intro - Square Original theme video
Christmas Magic Intro - Square
Edit
By Smaille
10s
2
3
14
Bring the magic of the festive season to your content with our enchanting Christmas Magic Intro animation. With flying gifts, vibrant ornaments, and golden lettering, your greeting unveils itself in a reveal that's as heartwarming as the holidays. Tailor the template with your logo, custom text, and colors to send a message that truly sparkles. Perfect for seasonal promos and social media cheer!
Christmas Greeting - Square Original theme video
Christmas Greeting - Square
Edit
By Smaille
12s
2
4
9
Step into a sparkling yuletide scene with our Christmas Greeting reveal template, perfect for a cozy and memorable brand reveal. Your logo emerges amid festive decorations and gleaming lights, conveying a heartfelt holiday message. Fully customizable with your own text, colors, and logo, this template is your gateway to creating a video that captures the spirit of Christmas and enhances your digital presence.
