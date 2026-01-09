Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Friends & Family Tree Collage
Created by motionsparrow
28exports
12 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
7videos
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Create an endearing display of shared experiences with the Friends & Family Tree Collage template. Designed for fond reminiscing, this scrapbook-like video template welcomes your personal photos into a lovingly crafted family tree, complete with all the warmth of hand-drawn doodles and paper textures. It's perfect for showcasing life's special milestones on any social platform.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
By motionsparrow
11s
21
13
15
Step into the world of vibrant artistry with our Vivid Snap Opener template. Create an engaging portfolio or art exhibition that shines in stunning 3D photo frames, blending retro chic with modern finesse. Ideal for photographers and creatives, this video template lets you showcase your work against dynamic animations and smooth transitions, providing an immersive display that captivates and impresses.
By motionsparrow
10s
21
13
9
Introducing Raw Motion Opener, a dynamic and gritty revelation of your brand's essence. With hand-drawn grunge elements swirling around a photo frame style, this template exudes raw energy perfect for intros or standalone content. Customize with your logo, text, fonts, colors, images, or videos to create a video that captures your brand's unstoppable spirit.
By MotionDesk
10s
10
3
9
Present your logo wrapped in the timeless elegance of nature's own design. In a graceful display, flowers and blooms unfurl to showcase your brand in our Flowers Intro Reveal. Tailor every detail, from tagline to text styling, and watch a botanical masterpiece unveil itself in this exquisite, ready-to-publish video, perfect for any platform.
By motionsparrow
12s
32
14
8
Create a holiday spectacle with our festive Christmas Tree Intro template, turning treasured photos into a beautiful Christmas tree animation. Perfect for festive intros and joyful greetings, this template lets you embed your brand's identity with custom colors, logo, and tagline. Engage your audience with an enchanting experience that embodies the spirit of the season.
By Besed
6s
1
2
5
Celebrate the season with our Elegant Christmas Title, perfect for bringing that warm, festive joy to your visuals. Smooth animations and customizable text, fonts, and colors, allow you to tailor this multipurpose template to your holiday content. Whether adding cheer to ads or presentations, this video is a captivating component in your editing process.
By Besed
8s
1
2
5
Celebrate the season with our Elegant Christmas Title, perfect for bringing that warm, festive joy to your visuals. Smooth animations and customizable text, fonts, and colors, allow you to tailor this multipurpose template to your holiday content. Whether adding cheer to ads or presentations, this video is a captivating component in your editing process.
By Besed
6s
1
3
6
Celebrate the season with our Elegant Christmas Title, perfect for bringing that warm, festive joy to your visuals. Smooth animations and customizable text, fonts, and colors, allow you to tailor this multipurpose template to your holiday content. Whether adding cheer to ads or presentations, this video is a captivating component in your editing process.
By Besed
7s
1
2
5
Celebrate the season with our Elegant Christmas Title, perfect for bringing that warm, festive joy to your visuals. Smooth animations and customizable text, fonts, and colors, allow you to tailor this multipurpose template to your holiday content. Whether adding cheer to ads or presentations, this video is a captivating component in your editing process.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help