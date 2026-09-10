Match Cut Newspaper

Give your brand a sharp editorial edge with a newspaper-style logo reveal. This energetic opener blends clean, centered headlines with hand-drawn brush strokes and scribbles for bold emphasis. Authentic newsprint textures, subtle film grain, and depth-of-field shifts create a refined, documentary feel. Customize multiple headlines, swap in images, and drop in your logo—keep original colors or unify to your brand. Adjustable paper and accent colors turn vintage broadsheet into modern editorial. Ideal for news promos, reports, podcasts, and media channels needing a strong, print-inspired intro or outro.