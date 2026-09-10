Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Match Cut Newspaper - Original - Poster image

Match Cut Newspaper

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 9 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Editorial
Intro
News & Journalism
Outro
7exports
rating
Give your brand a sharp editorial edge with a newspaper-style logo reveal. This energetic opener blends clean, centered headlines with hand-drawn brush strokes and scribbles for bold emphasis. Authentic newsprint textures, subtle film grain, and depth-of-field shifts create a refined, documentary feel. Customize multiple headlines, swap in images, and drop in your logo—keep original colors or unify to your brand. Adjustable paper and accent colors turn vintage broadsheet into modern editorial. Ideal for news promos, reports, podcasts, and media channels needing a strong, print-inspired intro or outro.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us