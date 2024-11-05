en
Raw Motion Opener

Templates
/
Video Ads
6-15s
Landscape
Frame
Urban
Draw
Grungy
Titles
Shape
Full HD
Music
More details
Raw Motion Opener - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
36exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3videos
1image
8texts
1font
1audio
Introducing Raw Motion Opener, a dynamic and gritty revelation of your brand's essence. With hand-drawn grunge elements swirling around a photo frame style, this template exudes raw energy perfect for intros or standalone content. Customize with your logo, text, fonts, colors, images, or videos to create a video that captures your brand's unstoppable spirit.
