Created by motionsparrow
36exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3videos
1image
8texts
1font
1audio
Introducing Raw Motion Opener, a dynamic and gritty revelation of your brand's essence. With hand-drawn grunge elements swirling around a photo frame style, this template exudes raw energy perfect for intros or standalone content. Customize with your logo, text, fonts, colors, images, or videos to create a video that captures your brand's unstoppable spirit.
By motionsparrow
11s
32
16
13
Transform your message into a visual masterpiece with our versatile Grunge Urban Opener template. Tailor every element to your brand's style, from the colors to the fonts. Whether you're crafting a narrative slideshow or a product showcase, your content will elegantly transition across the screen, leaving viewers engaged and your brand memorable. Spice up your introduction or wrap up with flair using this template.
By motiondrum
11s
27
31
14
Step into the rhythm of success with our Dynamic Stomp Opener. A striking street-style design married with punchy text animations sets the stage for a video that’s as cool as it is effective. Perfect for TV shows, commercials, or event promotions. Customize your colors, text, and logos to match your brand's vibe, and have your high-energy intro ready to hit the screens in no time.
By Moysher
12s
28
14
9
A multipurpose project with a modern design. It uses some of the latest tips and tricks to uncover and improve your media. A great way to showcase your new products, portfolio, sports, fashion, travel, vacation, lifestyle, food, friends and family photos. Easily customize to any daily topic.
By motionsparrow
11s
5
10
12
Introduce your video with style using our The Dunk Intro template. This multipurpose title video is designed to captivate your audience from the start, with a 3D basketball opener that grabs attention. With 1 logo placeholder and 8 text placeholders, you have ample space to convey your message. Customize the colors to match your brand and create a professional-looking video in minutes. Perfect for content creators, filmmakers, or marketers, this ready-to-publish template guarantees a strong first impression and sets the tone for your video.
By Ezome
15s
21
10
12
Embrace the raw, unfiltered energy of our Bold Grunge Slide, and let your content scream authenticity. Each slide is a statement of boldness, rendered in striking orange and rugged textures. Fully customizable, from fonts to colors, this video template is your go-to for presentations and advertisements that demand attention and inspire action.
By Ezome
15s
21
10
11
By Ezome
15s
21
10
12
By Ezome
15s
21
11
13
